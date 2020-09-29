USD/CAD Price Analysis: Seesaws inside ascending triangle below 1.3400

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD marks another U-turn from 1.3418 to revisit the sub-1.3400 area.
  • Triangle’s support, 200-HMA offer strong challenges to sellers.
  • The late-July top adds to the upside barriers.

USD/CAD eases to 1.3383 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Wednesday. The loonie pair has so far been rejected thrice from 1.3418 upside resistance despite following a one-week-old support line. As a result, a short-term ascending triangle pattern appears on the hourly chart above 200-HMA.

Multiple pullbacks from 1.3418 join receding strength of the RSI to suggest the quote’s declines to the triangle’s support line, currently around 1.3355.

However, 200-HMA and September 22 low, respectively near 1.3320 and 1.3280, will be strongly challenging the bears below 1.3355.

On the contrary, USD/CAD rise past-1.3418 will need validation from July 30 high close to 1.3460 to convince buyers.

Following that, the June 23 low surrounding 1.3485 and the 1.3500 round-figures can return to the charts.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3383
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.3371
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3209
Daily SMA50 1.3252
Daily SMA100 1.3458
Daily SMA200 1.3526
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3404
Previous Daily Low 1.3354
Previous Weekly High 1.3418
Previous Weekly Low 1.3171
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3373
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3385
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3349
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3327
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3399
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3426
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3448

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures weekly highs ahead of the US presidential debate

EUR/USD pressures weekly highs ahead of the US presidential debate

The EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1750 as speculative interest keeps moving away from the greenback. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in Europe and cautious ahead of Trump vs Biden.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.7100 ahead of China PMI, US presidential debate

AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.7100 ahead of China PMI, US presidential debate

AUD/USD stays on the front foot near one week high of 0.7138, up for third day in a row. US dollar’s heavy drop favors commodities and linked currencies. Market sentiment sours before the presidential debate in America.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD is moving in on a familiar structure in the $1,900s

XAU/USD is moving in on a familiar structure in the $1,900s

The price of gold is trading on the bid at $1,897.50 and some 0.88% higher on the day as the US dollar crumbles away. 

Gold News

Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications

Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications

The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign.  President Trump's playing down of challenger Biden's skills may turn into a double-edged sword. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package. 

Read more

WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API

WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API

Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures