 USD/JPY edges up above 153.50 with all eyes on US CPI figures

The US Dollar (USD) found support at 152.30 against the Japanese Yen (JPY) and is trimming some losses on Friday, returning to the upper range of the 153.00s. The risk-averse sentiment is providing support to the USD, although upside attempts remain limited, ahead of the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

Consumer inflation is expected to have grown at a steady 0.3% pace in January, but the year-over-year CPI is forecast to have eased to 2.5% from 2.7% in December. Likewise, the core CPI, more relevant from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) point of view, is expected to have eased to 2.5% in January, from 2.6% in the previous month.

The risk, in this case, is skewed to the downside. A string of weak US economic indicators seen in recent weeks has added pressure on the US central bank to lower borrowing costs further. With this in mind, a larger-than-expected decline in price pressures might boost hopes of upcoming Fed cuts and weigh on the US Dollar.

The USD/JPY’s broader trend, however, remains bearish with the Japanese currency on track for its best weekly performance in more than one year. Prime minister’s Takaichi’s landslide victory has been celebrated by the market as a guarantee of a steady government, while concerns about her fiscal policies have taken a back seat.

Earlier on Friday, Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) member Naoki Tamura reiterated that interest rates remain “considerably distant” to the neutral rate and that the economy is close to achieving the 2% inflation target. These comments suggest that he might call for another rate hike at the March meeting, which has provided additional support to the JPY.