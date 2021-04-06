USD/CAD Price Analysis: Intraday positive move stalls near 1.2575-80 confluence hurdle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Tuesday and moved away from two-week lows.
  • Bullish oil prices, renewed USD selling bias capped the upside near the 23.6% Fibo. level.
  • A sustained break below the 1.2500 mark is needed to confirm a fresh bearish breakdown.

The USD/CAD pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains and was last seen trading just above mid-1.2500s, up 0.25% for the day.

A goodish pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair. This, along with the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, prompted some selling at higher levels. Despite the negative factors, the pair has managed to hold well above the key 1.2500 psychological mark, or over two-week lows touched in the previous day.

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair on Monday managed to find some support near the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2365-1.2647 recent bounce from multi-year lows. The subsequent recovery, however, faltered near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2575 region. This coincides with 200-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hour chart have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for additional intraday gains. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have recovered from the negative territory – are yet to confirm a bullish bias. This makes it prudent to wait for a move beyond the mentioned confluence hurdle before placing fresh bullish bets.

A sustained strength above has the potential to push the USD/CAD pair further beyond the 1.2600 mark, towards testing the top boundary of a four-month-old descending channel, around the 1.2625-30 region. Some follow-through buying will mark a near-term bullish breakout and set the stage for an extension of the recent bounce from multi-year lows, around the 1.2365 region touched on March 18.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.2540-35 region (38.2% Fibo. level), below which the USD/CAD pair could slide back to rest the 50% Fibo. level. Failure to defend the said support levels will negate any near-term positive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to resume it's prior/well-established downward trajectory witnessed over the past one year or so.

USD/CAD 1-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2555
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.2525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2544
Daily SMA50 1.2637
Daily SMA100 1.2729
Daily SMA200 1.3002
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2595
Previous Daily Low 1.2502
Previous Weekly High 1.2647
Previous Weekly Low 1.2528
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2538
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2394
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2672

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800

EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830,  resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground

GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region

XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region

A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.

Gold News

BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group

BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group

Fidelity Investments has launched a new Bitcoin trade group in conjunction with Coinbase, Square, and other investment firms. The group will aim to help Bitcoin and other cryptos to get regulated.

Read more

S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge

S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge

Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures