USD/CAD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.3630 break

- USD/CAD seesaws around intraday low after falling the most in two weeks the previous day.
- One-month-old ascending support line restricts immediate downside; 200-EMA is the key hurdle for Loonie pair bears.
- Downbeat oscillators add strength to the bearish bias.
- Recovery needs validation from 1.3815 to convince the bulls.
USD/CAD bears take a breather around 1.3660 during the early Asian session, following the biggest daily loss in a fortnight. In doing so, the Loonie pair seesaws around the key short-term support, as well as floats above the 1.3630 support confluence.
USD/CAD pair’s weakness gains support from the bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14) line, not oversold. However, upward-sloping support from late February, around 1.3650 at the latest, restricts immediate declines of the quote.
Following that, a convergence of the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s February-March upside, near 1.3630, appears a tough nut to crack for the USD/CAD bears to crack.
Should the quote remains bearish past 1.3630, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement surrounding 1.3560 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially aim to regain the 1.3700 round figure before challenging the latest tops surrounding 1.3750 and 1.3800.
However, a three-week-long horizontal resistance around 1.3815-20 holds the key to the USD/CAD bull’s conviction.
Overall, USD/CAD is likely to decline further but the downside needs validation from 1.3630.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3662
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59%
|Today daily open
|1.3743
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3702
|Daily SMA50
|1.3529
|Daily SMA100
|1.3513
|Daily SMA200
|1.3359
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3804
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3708
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3767
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3745
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3796
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
