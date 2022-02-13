USD/CAD Price Analysis: Eases inside fortnight-long bearish channel, eyes on 100-SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD snaps two-day uptrend, justifies bearish candlestick formation.
  • Downbeat Momentum line, short-term bearish chart pattern also keeps sellers hopeful.
  • 100-SMA, channel’s support lure bears, bulls need validation from January’s top.

USD/CAD consolidates recent gains inside a bearish channel formation, stepping back from the resistance line to 1.2730 during Monday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the Loonie pair justifies the late Friday’s ‘Hanging man’ candlestick, as well as the Momentum line’s retreat, to register daily losses for the first time in three.

With this, USD/CAD prices are likely to extend the latest pullback towards the 100-SMA level near 1.2680.

However, the lower line of the stated two-week-old descending trend channel, near 1.2630, will restrict the pair’s further weakness, if not then the late January’s swing low around 1.2560 should return to the charts.

On the flip side, the channel’s resistance line near 1.2750 and late January’s peak around 1.2800 will restrict short-term upside moves of the USD/CAD pair.

Following that, the last monthly top near 1.2815 will be the key as a break of which will direct USD/CAD bulls towards the 1.3000 psychological magnet.

USD/CAD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2729
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.2745
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2656
Daily SMA50 1.2707
Daily SMA100 1.2623
Daily SMA200 1.2527
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2754
Previous Daily Low 1.2669
Previous Weekly High 1.2756
Previous Weekly Low 1.2636
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2722
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2701
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2691
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2607
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2776
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2807
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2861

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Stays defensive above 1.1330 support confluence

EUR/USD: Stays defensive above 1.1330 support confluence

EUR/USD remains on the back foot during the early Asian session on Monday, despite recent inaction around 1.1340-45. Convergence of 21-DMA, 50-DMA restricts short-term downside amid receding bullish bias of MACD.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600

GBP/USD clings to gains after meeting resistance at 1.3600

GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3600 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair stays in the positive territory above 1.3550 heading into the weekend as the dollar consolidates daily gains.

GBP/USD News

Gold grinds below $1,873 hurdle on inflation, geopolitical fears

Gold grinds below $1,873 hurdle on inflation, geopolitical fears

Gold prices seesaw around the three-month high flashed the previous day, taking rounds to $1,860 during Monday’s quiet Asian session. Friday’s risk-off mood dragged yields and fuelled USD, gold prices amid escalating concerns over Russia-Ukraine war.

Gold News

Polkadot capitulation move ahead could see DOT return to July 2021 lows near $11

Polkadot capitulation move ahead could see DOT return to July 2021 lows near $11

Polkadot price has been hammered south since last Thursday. DOT has lost up to 21% in just five days, returning it precipitously close to three-month and 2022 lows. Hidden bullish divergence is the only condition that could prevent a massive sell-off.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: CPI sets equities up for more losses and 50bps hike

Week Ahead on Wall Street: CPI sets equities up for more losses and 50bps hike

Equity markets resumed the theme of 2022 after yet another shockingly high inflation number on Thursday. If not for last Friday's strong employment number then we would be staring stagflation straight in the face and looking at a probable inversion in the yield curve.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures