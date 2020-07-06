USD/CAD Price Analysis: Depressed below weekly resistance line under 1.3600

- USD/CAD bounces off intraday low to snap the previous two-day losing streak.
- 1.3520/15 becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers, bulls can pierce 1.3600 on the break the said trend line resistance.
- MACD teasing the bulls, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside support.
USD/CAD takes rounds to 1.3550, following its U-turn from intraday low of 1.3543, during the early Monday’s Asian session. With the recent bounce, the Loonie pair questions the previous two days’ declines amid MACD conditions suggesting further recoveries. However, a downward sloping trend line from June 30 guards the pair’s immediate upside.
Other than the 1.3565 immediate hurdle comprising the mentioned resistance line, 1.3630 and the mid-June top surrounding 1.3685 also question the bulls.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s ability to cross 1.3685 can overcome the June month’s top near 1.3715 to attack the May 29 high near 1.3835/40.
On the contrary, a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June 10-26 upside and a rising support line from June 11, around 1.3520/15, becomes strong support. If the sellers manage to sneak in around 1.3515, June 23 low near 1.3485 and 1.3468 mark comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement will be in the spotlight.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3551
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.3548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3565
|Daily SMA50
|1.3762
|Daily SMA100
|1.3811
|Daily SMA200
|1.3496
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3582
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3545
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3545
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3802
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3316
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3568
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3535
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3522
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.