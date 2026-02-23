TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Euro area: Inflation risks tilt higher beyond 2026 – Nomura

Euro area: Inflation risks tilt higher beyond 2026 – Nomura
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nomura’s Andrzej Szczepaniak expects Euro area HICP inflation to average just below the ECB’s 2.0% target in H1 2026, mainly on energy base effects, with little surprise versus consensus. However, he argues that in 2027 and 2028 risks are skewed to the upside, driven by a strong labour market, rising wage pressures and GDP growth above potential.

HICP seen below target before re-accelerating

"European inflation data for February 2026 is released this week (Belgium, France, Spain, Slovenia, Portugal, and Germany) and next."

"We and the consensus expect euro area HICP inflation to on average print marginally below the ECB’s 2.0% target in H1 2026, largely driven by energy base effects."

"However, in 2027 and 2028, we see risks as skewed to the upside largely due to a strong labour market generating upwards wage pressures and GDP growth rising above potential."

"In Germany, risks are skewed to the downside relative to our forecast due to energy prices, and the risk of further pass-through of reduced electricity grid prices, albeit upside risks from services inflation exist."

"In France, the jump in February relative to January is almost entirely base effects owing to energy prices, and we see downside risks due to a reduction in regulated energy prices"

"Meanwhile, we think the risks for Spain are finely balanced."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD regains balance, targets 1.1800

EUR/USD regains balance, targets 1.1800

EUR/USD has lost a bit of momentum after its earlier push higher and is now attempting to reclaim the key 1.1800 barrier on Monday. In the meantime, investors remain focused on the evolving US–EU trade relationship after President Trump’s announcement of sweeping global tariff hikes.

GBP/USD recedes from tops, back to 1.3500

GBP/USD recedes from tops, back to 1.3500

GBP/USD is extending its move higher on Monday, meeting some resistance around 1.3530 on the back of the widespread bearish tone in the US Dollar amid ongoing uncertainty around tariffs. For now, traders are watching overall risk sentiment and central bank rhetoric for the next directional cue.

Gold advances to four-week highs, focus is on $5,200

Gold advances to four-week highs, focus is on $5,200

Gold is holding onto its bullish tone on Monday, hovering near monthly highs well above the $5,100 mark per troy ounce. Fresh trade-war concerns, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, are keeping demand for the yellow metal well on the rise.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP intensify sell-off as tariff uncertainty weighs

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers