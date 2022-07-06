- USD/CAD extends the previous day’s run-up towards a short-term key resistance line.
- Sustained break of important DMAs, firmer oscillators favor bulls.
- Bears need validation from three-month-long support line, buyers can aim for 61.8% FE.
USD/CAD regains upside momentum, after previously easing from the highest levels since November 2020. In doing so, the Loonie pair again prepares to overcome a two-month-old resistance line while picking up bids near 1.3050 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
Given the USD/CAD pair’s successful break of 10-DMA, not forgetting the rebound from the 50-DMA, the quote is likely to overcome the immediate resistance line around 1.3080. Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful is the firmer RSI (14), not oversold, as well as the bullish MACD signals.
That said, the quote’s sustained break of 1.3080 hurdle will aim for the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of June 08-28 moves, near 1.3165.
In a case where USD/CAD remains firmer past 1.3165, the October 2020 high near 1.3370 will gain the buyer’s attention.
Alternatively, pullback moves need to break the 10-DMA level surrounding 1.2925 to convince intraday sellers of the pair.
Following that, the 50-DMA support of 1.2840 will gain the bear’s attention. However, an upward sloping trend line from April, near 1.2590, will be watched carefully to confirm the bearish trend, if any.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3052
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2891
|Daily SMA50
|1.2837
|Daily SMA100
|1.2743
|Daily SMA200
|1.2684
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3084
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2844
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2819
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3079
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2992
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2651
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3371
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
