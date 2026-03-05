NZD/USD trades lower around 0.5920 on Thursday at the time of writing, down 0.32% on the day, as the pair remains under pressure from a broadly firmer US Dollar (USd) and shifting expectations around New Zealand’s monetary policy outlook.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) remains weak after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25% at its February meeting. The decision was accompanied by a cautious tone from Governor Anna Breman, who indicated that the domestic economy still has room to recover without generating excessive inflationary pressure. This message reinforced expectations that the central bank is in no hurry to tighten policy again. Market pricing for a first rate hike has now been pushed back to December at the earliest, marking a clear shift compared with expectations prior to the meeting.

At the same time, the US Dollar continues to benefit from resilient macroeconomic data in the United States (US). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, trades near 99.00, up 0.15% on Thursday, although it has pared part of its earlier gains.

Recent economic indicators have prompted investors to scale back expectations for aggressive monetary easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Data released on Wednesday showed that the private sector added 63,000 jobs in February, according to the ADP Employment Change report, well above the 50,000 forecast and sharply higher than the previous revised reading of 11,000.

Additional indicators also point to underlying economic resilience. The ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56.1, beating expectations for a decline to 53.5 from January’s 53.8. Earlier in the week, the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey revealed that the Prices Paid component surged to 70.5 in February, far exceeding the 59.5 consensus and the previous 59.0, signaling accelerating inflationary pressures at the factory level.

As a result, traders have adjusted their policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the chance that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its July meeting has increased to 51.5%, compared with 33.4% seen earlier in the week. The next Fed rate cut is now expected for September.

Beyond macroeconomic data, geopolitical tensions are also shaping market sentiment. Analysts at Societe Generale note that escalating risks in the Middle East are encouraging investors to favor traditional safe-haven assets such as the US Dollar and the Swiss Franc (CHF), particularly heading into the weekend if no signs of de-escalation emerge.

Looking ahead, investors now turn their attention to Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to provide further clues about the strength of the labor market and the likely path of Fed monetary policy. A stronger-than-expected reading could reinforce the US Dollar’s current momentum and maintain pressure on NZD/USD in the near term.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.20% 0.09% 0.17% -0.07% 0.32% 0.20% 0.02% EUR -0.20% -0.11% -0.02% -0.28% 0.10% -0.00% -0.19% GBP -0.09% 0.11% 0.06% -0.17% 0.23% 0.09% -0.08% JPY -0.17% 0.02% -0.06% -0.26% 0.15% -0.00% -0.17% CAD 0.07% 0.28% 0.17% 0.26% 0.41% 0.27% 0.08% AUD -0.32% -0.10% -0.23% -0.15% -0.41% -0.11% -0.31% NZD -0.20% 0.00% -0.09% 0.00% -0.27% 0.11% -0.19% CHF -0.02% 0.19% 0.08% 0.17% -0.08% 0.31% 0.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

