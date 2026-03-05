WTI struggles to hold above $76 on hopes of de-escalating Middle East conflict

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, are up 2% to near $76.00 during the European trading session on Thursday. The Oil price trades firmly but struggles to stabilize above the $76.00 hurdle due to signs of de-escalation in conflicts between the United States (US), Israel, and Iran.

The oil price had rallied significantly in the past few trading days as heightened military activities near the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing war have dampened the overall supply mechanism.

Hopes of de-escalation in Middle East conflicts have been invoked by a report from Sky News Arabia claiming that Iran is willing to abandon its ambitions of building nuclear infrastructure if Washington offers a rewarding offer.

“Iran is ready to abandon its nuclear program on the condition that the US presents a rewarding alternative offer,” Khatibzadeh said, Sky News Arabia reported.

The initial reaction to the oil price after the news flash was negative, while it has recovered those losses and is holding onto intraday gains.

Meanwhile, rising energy prices due to oil supply disruption have prompted fears of high inflation across the globe, a scenario that will likely discourage central banks from easing their monetary policy conditions. Such a scenario is theoretically unfavorable for the oil price.