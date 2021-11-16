USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls again flirt with 200-day EMA around 1.2550

- USD/CAD grinds higher after bouncing off three-week-old support line.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond horizontal support stretched from August favor buyers.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the upside filters, bears have a bumpy road beyond 1.2400.
USD/CAD holds onto the bounce off 1.2490-2500 support confluence around the weekly top of 1.2568 during early Wednesday morning in Asia.
The loonie pair’s rebound from an ascending trend line from October 27, as well as a horizontal area from early August, gains support from the bullish MACD signals to keep the buyers hopeful.
That said, a clear upside break of the 200-DMA level near 1.2570 is on the cards to challenge 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) levels of August-October downside, respectively near 1.2620 and 1.2700.
However, the 1.2765-70 and September’s peak near the 1.2900 threshold will challenge the pair buyers afterward.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 1.2500-2490 support area won’t offer a green pass to the USD/CAD bears as 23.6% Fibo. level of 1.2443 and multiple tops marked during the latest October can keep challenging the downside before the 1.2400 round figure.
In a case where the quote remains weak past 1.2400, the yearly low of 1.2288 will be in focus.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2563
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|1.2516
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.242
|Daily SMA50
|1.2538
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2556
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2502
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2739
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2523
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2602
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
