TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

NZD/USD drops to near 0.5750 as market caution weighs on New Zealand Dollar

  • NZD/USD depreciates as the New Zealand Dollar weakens amid cautious market sentiment.
  • China imposed a ban on exports of certain rare earth elements and other items to Japan with potential military applications.
  • The US Dollar stays steady as fragile data ahead of Friday’s jobs report keeps market sentiment cautious.
NZD/USD drops to near 0.5750 as market caution weighs on New Zealand Dollar
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

NZD/USD extends its losses for the third successive session, trading around 0.5750 during the European hours on Thursday. The pair weakens as the risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar (NZD) falls amid cautious sentiment, driven by rising Japan–China tensions involving a key New Zealand trading partner.

Beijing banned exports of certain rare earth elements and other items to Japan with potential military uses. Relations have deteriorated sharply since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a threat to Japan’s survival and could prompt a military response from Tokyo, according to a CNN report.

After US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a daring operation, US President Donald Trump said the United States would “run” Venezuela until a safe transition can be established. Trump acknowledged, while speaking to The New York Times, uncertainty over how long direct oversight might be required.

The US Dollar (USD) remains steady as recent data point to a fragile US economic backdrop ahead of Friday’s crucial jobs report, tempering market sentiment. Traders will keep an eye on the US Initial Jobless Claims data later in the North American session. Attention will be shifted toward Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to show job gains of 55,000 in December, down from 64,000 in November.

New Zealand Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%0.16%-0.13%0.20%0.31%0.38%0.04%
EUR-0.04%0.11%-0.16%0.15%0.26%0.33%-0.01%
GBP-0.16%-0.11%-0.27%0.04%0.15%0.22%-0.12%
JPY0.13%0.16%0.27%0.30%0.43%0.46%0.14%
CAD-0.20%-0.15%-0.04%-0.30%0.12%0.18%-0.16%
AUD-0.31%-0.26%-0.15%-0.43%-0.12%0.07%-0.28%
NZD-0.38%-0.33%-0.22%-0.46%-0.18%-0.07%-0.34%
CHF-0.04%0.00%0.12%-0.14%0.16%0.28%0.34%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the New Zealand Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent NZD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1700 amid cautious markets

EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1700 amid cautious markets

EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair pauses its losing streak as the US Dollar consolidates the recent recovery amid a cautious market mood and ahead of the mid-tier US employment data. 

GBP/USD turns lower to near 1.3450 amid softer risk tone

GBP/USD turns lower to near 1.3450 amid softer risk tone

GBP/USD loses ground to trade near 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday. Markets turn cautious amid simmering geopolitical tensions and ahead of the US labor market data due later in the day. 

Gold remains depressed despite dovish Fed-led USD weakness, geopolitical risks

Gold remains depressed despite dovish Fed-led USD weakness, geopolitical risks

Gold recovers slightly from a three-day low touched this Thursday, though sticks to its negative bias for the second straight day through the early European session. The growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates two more times this year fails to assist the US Dollar in capitalizing on its weekly gains registered over the past two days.

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders. The technical outlook for the PI token remains bearish, with a risk of a cross below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average. 

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

2026 economic outlook: Clear skies but don’t unfasten your seatbelts yet

Most years fade into the background as soon as a new one starts. Not 2025: a year of epochal shifts, in which the macroeconomy was the dog that did not bark. What to expect in 2026? The shocks of 2025 will not be undone, but neither will they be repeated.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI flashes bearish potential as selling pressure mounts

Pi Network trades above $0.2000 at press time on Thursday, following a nearly 2% decline the previous day. Centralized Exchanges have received 1.90 million PI tokens over the last 24 hours, suggesting risk-off sentiment among holders.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers