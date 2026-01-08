BoJ Nagoya: Solid wage growth to continue this year

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Nagoya branch manager said during the European trading session on Thursday that the impact of the United States (US) trade policy on Japan will be limited.

Additional comments

US trade policy having negative impact but not dealing severe blow to region's economy.



Japan-China relations not having big negative impact on region's economy but firm see outlook uncertain, impact could appear ahead so watching developments carefully.



Expect solid wage hikes to continue this year and allow firms to pass on costs.



Some firms in region see China's export curb as potentially having impact on their businesses.



Important for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals.



Excess FX volatility could hurt economic growth, make it difficult for firms to set business plans.



Watching FX moves carefully as they could have big impact on economy, prices.



Must be mindful that FX moves could have bigger impact on inflation than before as firms becoming more keen to hike wages, prices.



Weak yen benefits globally operating exporters, may help push up inbound tourism but hurts retailers dependent on domestic demand via rising import costs.

Market reaction

The impact of BoJ Nagoya's comments on the Japanese Yen (JPY) appears to be insignificant. The USD/JPY pair trades 0.12% lower to near 156.50 as of writing.