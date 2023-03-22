USD/CAD Price Analysis: Big no to rate cuts in 2023 by Fed backs V-shape recovery above 1.3700

- USD/CAD has reclaimed the previous day’s high around 1.3740 as Fed’s Powell rules out hopes of rate cuts in 2023.
- The Loonie is hovering near the downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle chart pattern.
- Investors should be aware of the fact that responsive selling is expected as the Loonie asset is at make-or-break levels.
The USD/CAD pair has recovered its entire losses and has reclaimed region around Wednesday’s high at 1.3740 in the early Asian session. The Loonie asset witnessed a significant buying interest near 1.3680 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) ruled out hopes of rate cuts in 2023 citing price stability as their utmost priority.
S&P500 futures were heavily dumped by the market participants as a continuation of higher rates by the Fed would bolster the case of a recession in the United States. The continuation of severe policy tightening in times when banking turmoil is promising a cooing demand and credit tightening is assuring a dismal economic outlook.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned sideways below 102.60 after a stellar recovery from 102.00 as the market participants are digesting a whole lot of commentary from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
USD/CAD is hovering near the downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle chart pattern on a two-hour scale, which is plotted from March 10 high at 1.3862. While the horizontal support of the chart pattern is placed from March 14 low around 1.3652.
The Loonie asset has scaled above the 20-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3713, which indicates that the short-term trend is bullish.
Investors should be aware of the fact that responsive selling can be kicked in as the Loonie asset is at make-or-break levels.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering near 60.00. A break above the same would trigger the upside momentum.
A decisive breakdown of March 14 low at 1.3652 would drag the loonie asset toward March 07 low at 1.3600, followed by March 03 low at 1.3555.
In an alternate scenario, a confident recovery above March 14 high at 1.3773 would drive the major toward March 09 high at 1.3835 and the round-level resistance at 1.3900.
USD/CAD two-hour chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3725
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3677
|Daily SMA50
|1.3509
|Daily SMA100
|1.3511
|Daily SMA200
|1.3348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3828
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3652
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.368
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
