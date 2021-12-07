USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.2690 on bullish channel breakdown

- USD/CAD grinds lower after the heaviest daily fall in two months.
- Clear break of three-week-old channel, bearish MACD signals favor sellers to aim for 100-SMA.
- 200-SMA, six-week-old support line challenge bears, bulls need validation from weekly resistance line.
USD/CAD remains on the back foot around 1.2760, following a downside break of a short-term rising channel formation.
In addition to the channel’s breakdown, bearish MACD signals also direct USD/CAD sellers towards the 100-SMA level surrounding 1.2690 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
It should be noted, however, that November 12 peak near the 1.2600 threshold may entertain the pair bears past 1.2690 but a convergence of the 200-SMA and an ascending trend line from October 27, near the 1.2555-45 zone, will be a tough nut to crack for USD/CAD bears.
Alternatively, corrective pullback not only needs to restore the channel formation, by rising back beyond 1.2790, but should also overcome the weekly descending resistance line, close to 1.2850, for conviction.
Following that, an upper line of the stated channel, surrounding 1.2920 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet will be in focus.
USD/CAD: Four-hour chart
Trend; Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2762
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58%
|Today daily open
|1.2837
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2646
|Daily SMA50
|1.2539
|Daily SMA100
|1.2579
|Daily SMA200
|1.2476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2846
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2744
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2976
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
