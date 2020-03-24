USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful

- USD/CAD fails to hold onto recovery gains, drops to the immediate support line.
- A confluence of the weekly rising trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement could challenge the bears afterward.
- The bulls will need to defy the last weeks Doji formation to regain command.
USD/CAD drops to the immediate rising support line, down 0.41% to 1.4435, amid the early Tuesday’s trading session. The pair fails to hold onto the previous day’s recovery gains while bearish MACD favors further declines.
As a result, sellers will aim for the weekly ascending trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its March 15-19 upside, around 1.4300 during the sustained break below 1.4420 immediate support.
Should there be a clear downside past-1.4300, the pair becomes vulnerable to revisit Friday’s low near 1.4200 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around 1.4090.
On the upside, buyers can target 1.4670 on the successful break above 1.4550. However, the pair’s extended rise past-1.4670 will defy the latest Doji formation at the multi-month top and could escalate the run-up towards 1.4800 mark.
USD/CAD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4436
|Today Daily Change
|-58 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40%
|Today daily open
|1.4494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3769
|Daily SMA50
|1.3429
|Daily SMA100
|1.33
|Daily SMA200
|1.3249
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.456
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4337
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4668
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3465
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4475
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4368
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.459
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4813
