USD/CAD one-month risk reversals jump to most bearish in two weeks

One-month risk reversal on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, regains put (bearish) bias with a drop to -0.061 from +0.148 seen on March 24 versus -0.1000 flashed on March 11, according to data source Reuters.
A call option gives the holder the right but not obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. A put option represents a right to sell.
The latest pullback in the risk reversal suggests investors are trimming the bets to position for a rise in USD/CAD (or weakness in the Canadian dollar). The reason could well be traced from WTI’s recovery moves.
At press time, USD/CAD bounces off an intraday low of 1.2572 despite keeping the previous day’s pullback moves from 1.2609.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
