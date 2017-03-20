USD/CAD neutral/bullish near term – Scotiabank

FX Strategist at Scotiabank Eric Theoret expects the pair to retake the mid-1.3400 area in the short-term.

Key Quotes

“The outlook for relative central bank policy remains dominant and the 2Y U.S.-Canada yield spread remains a headwind for CAD. Schembri is likely to maintain a decisively neutral tone in an effort to push back on the modest tightening bias currently priced into OIS markets—roughly 5bpts over the next 12 months. We look to medium-term CAD weakness”.

“Momentum signals are neutral and the 100 day MA (1.3299) remains an important level of support. We look to a continued retracement of last week’s decline with expectations of gains through 1.3380 toward the mid-1.34 area”.