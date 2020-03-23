USD/CAD: Mildly bid above 1.4400 amid WTI weakness, risk-off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD defies the previous declines.
  • WTI bears the burden of coronavirus-led pessimism, US senate fails to pass COVID-19 bill.
  • Risk aversion continues to drive markets, virus headlines become the key.

Despite witnessing a pullback from the intraday high of 1.4488, USD/CAD remains on the front foot around 1.4425, up 0.43%, by the press time of early Monday. The Loonie pair recently benefited from the short-covering moves of the WTI while broad risk aversion continues to portray the pair’s strength.

The surge in the fatalities due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been the main catalyst weighing over the commodities off-late. The recent updates suggest rising risks from the US as well as Italy.

On top of that, the US Senate fails to agree over the much-awaited COVID-19 Bill whereas President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for California over the virus. Furthermore, the Fed policymakers also cite the risk of the US recession.

That said, the market’s risk-tone remains heavy with the US 10-year treasury yields down 12 basis points (bps) to 0.815% whereas most stocks in Asia register losses by the press time.

The recent pullback in the WTI could be attributed to the slew of measures from the BOJ, RBNZ and Australian government.

Traders may now await clues of the COVID-19 Bill for fresh impulse while Canadian Wholesale Sales and the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index could offer intermediate moves.

Technical Analysis

10-day EMA near 1.4150 acts as the immediate support ahead of the 1.4000 psychological magnet. Alternatively, 1.4540, 1.4600 and the recent top close to 1.4670 may lure the buyers during the further upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.4406
Today Daily Change 42 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.29%
Today daily open 1.4364
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3709
Daily SMA50 1.34
Daily SMA100 1.3286
Daily SMA200 1.3244
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4537
Previous Daily Low 1.415
Previous Weekly High 1.4668
Previous Weekly Low 1.3788
Previous Monthly High 1.3465
Previous Monthly Low 1.3202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4298
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4389
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3963
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3776
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.455
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4937

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

