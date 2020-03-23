Coronavirus update: S. Korea confirms 64 new cases, NZ reports a jump by 36

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that South Korea confirmed 64 new coronavirus cases on early Monday, with the total tally at 8,961.

Seven more deaths were reported, taking up the death toll to 111.

257 more fully recovered coronavirus patients were released, total cured people stood at 3,166, the body added.

Among other updates, Canadian Olympic Committee called on the IOC and World Health Organization (WHO) to postpone Tokyo games for one year, adding that If the Games are not postponed Canada will not send the athletes.

Meanwhile, the Australian Olympic Committee has told athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021.

Japan PM Abe announced that all arrivals from the US will be quarantined for 14 days.

New Zealand Health Ministry confirmed a jump of 36 in new coronavirus cases, bringing the total tally to 102.

Market reaction

With the concerns over the coronavirus outbreak intensifying globally combined with Partisan battles in the US Senate stopping a coronavirus response bill, risk-off remains the key theme in Asia starting out the week this Monday.

USD/JPY remains under pressure and tests the 110.00 level amid negative Asian equities and the S&P 500 futures having hit the lower circuit breaker.