USD/CAD keeps the red below 1.3200 handle, over 1-month lows

- USD/CAD edges lower on Friday amid some renewed USD selling bias.
- Softer US retail sales did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.
- Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and further exerted some pressure.
The USD/CAD pair has managed to recover a major part of the early slide to over one-month lows and might now be headed towards the top end of its daily trading range.
Having failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted bounce, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure on the last trading day of the week and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors.
A fresh wave of selling pressure surrounding the US dollar, primarily on the back of a strong upsurge in the British pound, was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's negative move for the fourth session in the previous five.
It is worth recalling that the sterling rallied across the board on Friday after the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party recorded a landslide victory in the most important UK general election.
The USD bearish pressure remained unabated following the disappointing US monthly retail sales figures for November, though were largely offset by an upward revision of the previous month's readings.
Apart from the USD weakness, some follow-through pickup in crude oil prices provided an additional boost to the commodity-linked currency – loonie and further collaborated to the pair's intraday slide.
Oil prices started losing traction in reaction the US President Donald Trump's latest trade-related comments that the overnight WSJ report on China deal is completely wrong, which extended some support.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to register any meaningful recovery or continues with its bearish consolidation phase amid nervousness ahead of the December 15 deadline for new US tariffs.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3176
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.318
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3253
|Daily SMA50
|1.3211
|Daily SMA100
|1.3233
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3158
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3174
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3163
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3196
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3212
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as Trump denies latest headlines on trade war
US President Trump tweeted that reports about a trade deal and canceling tariffs on China are “completely wrong.” Stock nose-diving, dollar recovering just modestly against high-yielding rivals.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.