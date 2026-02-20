The EUR/USD pair remains on the back foot through the Asian session on Friday and currently trades just above mid-1.1700s, well within striking distance of a nearly one-month low set the previous day.

The incoming US macro data pointed to a remarkably resilient labor market. Adding to this, the January FOMC meeting Minutes and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials forced investors to pare their bets for more aggressive policy easing. This, along with rising geopolitical tensions, assists the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) in preserving its recent strong gains to the highest level since January 23, which, in turn, continues to weigh on the EUR/USD pair.

Furthermore, reviving bets for an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) undermines the shared currency and seems to exert additional pressure on the EUR/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of the flash PMIs from the Eurozone and the US for short-term opportunities. The focus, however, will remain glued to the Advance US Q4 GDP report and the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for a fresh directional impetus.

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair now seems to have found acceptance below the 1.1780-1.1770 confluence and seems vulnerable to slide further. The said area comprises the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of a strong move up from the January swing low. This should act as a key pivotal point and keep a lid on any attempted recovery amid the underlying USD bullish tone.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays below the Signal line and under the zero mark, with a narrowing negative histogram that suggests easing downside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 29 (oversold). The short-term bias remains fragile, though an oversold RSI and stabilizing MACD would favor a corrective bounce if momentum improves. A recovery could target the 50% retracement at 1.1828.

Furthermore, acceptance above the latter would brighten the tone, while failure to reclaim it would leave sellers in control of the pullback.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

EUR/USD 4-hour chart