TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears retain control below 1.1780-1.1770 confluence breakpoint

  • EUR/USD sticks to its bearish bias on Friday amid a broadly firmer US Dollar.
  • Traders eye flash PMIs for some impetus ahead of the US GDP and PCE data.
  • The technical setup favors bears and backs the case for further depreciation.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears retain control below 1.1780-1.1770 confluence breakpoint
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair remains on the back foot through the Asian session on Friday and currently trades just above mid-1.1700s, well within striking distance of a nearly one-month low set the previous day.

The incoming US macro data pointed to a remarkably resilient labor market. Adding to this, the January FOMC meeting Minutes and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials forced investors to pare their bets for more aggressive policy easing. This, along with rising geopolitical tensions, assists the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) in preserving its recent strong gains to the highest level since January 23, which, in turn, continues to weigh on the EUR/USD pair.

Furthermore, reviving bets for an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) undermines the shared currency and seems to exert additional pressure on the EUR/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of the flash PMIs from the Eurozone and the US for short-term opportunities. The focus, however, will remain glued to the Advance US Q4 GDP report and the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for a fresh directional impetus.

From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair now seems to have found acceptance below the 1.1780-1.1770 confluence and seems vulnerable to slide further. The said area comprises the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of a strong move up from the January swing low. This should act as a key pivotal point and keep a lid on any attempted recovery amid the underlying USD bullish tone.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays below the Signal line and under the zero mark, with a narrowing negative histogram that suggests easing downside momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 29 (oversold). The short-term bias remains fragile, though an oversold RSI and stabilizing MACD would favor a corrective bounce if momentum improves. A recovery could target the 50% retracement at 1.1828.

Furthermore, acceptance above the latter would brighten the tone, while failure to reclaim it would leave sellers in control of the pullback.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

Economic Indicator

HCOB Composite PMI

The Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), is a leading indicator gauging private-business activity in the Eurozone for both the manufacturing and services sectors. The data is derived from surveys to senior executives. Each response is weighted according to the size of the company and its contribution to total manufacturing or services output accounted for by the sub-sector to which that company belongs. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the private economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Euro (EUR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for EUR.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Feb 20, 2026 09:00 (Prel)

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 51.5

Previous: 51.3

Source: S&P Global

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: Bears retain control below 1.1780-1.1770 confluence breakpoint

EUR/USD: Bears retain control below 1.1780-1.1770 confluence breakpoint

The EUR/USD pair remains on the back foot through the Asian session on Friday and currently trades just above mid-1.1700s, well within striking distance of a nearly one-month low set the previous day.

GBP/USD seems vulnerable near one-month low vs. USD as traders await US data

GBP/USD seems vulnerable near one-month low vs. USD as traders await US data

The GBP/USD pair prolongs its weekly downtrend for the fifth consecutive day on Friday and slides back closer to a nearly one-month low, touched the previous day. Spot prices trade below mid-1.3400s during the Asian session on Friday and seem vulnerable to slide further as traders now look to important US macro data for a fresh impetus.

Gold eyes next breakout on US GDP, PCE inflation data

Gold eyes next breakout on US GDP, PCE inflation data

Gold sticks to recent gains around the $5,000-mark early Friday, biding time before the high-impact US macro events. The focus is now on the US fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product, core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index and the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are trading sideways within consolidation ranges on Friday, signaling a lack of directional bias in the broader crypto market. BTC rebounded from key support, and ETH is nearing the lower consolidation boundary, while XRP is holding at its lower trendline boundary. 

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers