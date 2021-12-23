USD/CAD hangs near weekly low, moves little post-US/Canadian macro data

- USD/CAD edged lower for the third successive day on Thursday and dropped to a fresh weekly low.
- Rebounding US bond yields, the Fed’s hawkish outlook underpinned the USD and extended support.
- An intraday bounce in oil prices benefitted the loonie and continued capping the upside for the pair.
- The pair had a rather muted reaction to top-tier US macro data and the monthly Canadian GDP print.
The USD/CAD pair remained on the defensive near the 1.2825-30 region, just a few pips above the weekly low touched earlier this Thursday and moved little post-US and Canadian macro data.
The pair extended its retracement slide from the 1.2965 area, or the YTD high touched earlier this week and edged lower for the third successive day, though the slide lacked bearish conviction. Against the backdrop of the Fed's hawkish outlook, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped revive the US dollar demand and acted as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
That said, the prevalent risk-on environment kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, an intraday uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and exerted some pressure on the USD/CAD pair. Traders reacted little to mostly upbeat US economic releases and largely shrugged off the Canadian monthly GDP report.
The US Census Bureau reported that the headline US Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.5% MoM in November, surpassing consensus estimates pointing to a 1.6% rise. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to show a modest 0.1% growth as against the 0.5% fall reported previously. Core Durable Goods Orders rose 0.8% MoM as against the 0.6% rise anticipated.
Separately, data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed that Weekly Initial Jobless Claims held steady at 205,000 during the week ending December 18, matching expectations. Meanwhile, US Personal Income rose by 0.4% MoM and US Personal Spending recorded a growth of 0.6% in November, both marking a slight moderation from the previous months' readings.
From Canada, the monthly GDP print matched market expectations and showed a strong 0.8% MoM growth in November. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair as investors now seemed reluctant amid thin liquidity ahead into the year-end holiday. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2833
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2833
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.279
|Daily SMA50
|1.2595
|Daily SMA100
|1.261
|Daily SMA200
|1.2491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2925
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2833
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2937
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2837
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2352
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.289
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2894
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2986
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.