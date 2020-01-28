USD/CAD flat-lined below 1.3200 mark, moves little post-US data

- USD/CAD consolidated the recent gains to multi-week tops.
- Mixed US Durable Goods Orders failed to provide any impetus.
- Recovering oil prices further collaborated towards capping gains.
The USD/CAD pair remained confined in a narrow trading band below the 1.3200 round-figure mark and moved little post-US macro data.
Data released this Tuesday showed that US Durable Goods Orders recorded a strong 2.4% growth in December, reversing the previous month's awful decline of 2.1% and surpassing even the most optimistic estimates by a big margin.
USD/CAD seemed unaffected by mixed US data
The positive reading, to a larger extent, was negated by the disappointing release of core durable goods orders, which fell 0.1% as against 0.2% rise expected and eventually did little to impress the US dollar bulls or provide any impetus to the major.
Meanwhile, the bid tone surrounding the USD remained unabated in the wake of a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which allowed the US Treasury bond yields to stage a solid intraday recovery from the lowest level in more than three months.
The risk-on mood also helped boost demand for perceived riskier assets, like oil, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and turned out to be one of the key factors keeping a lid on any strong gains.
Tuesday's US economic docket also features the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3193
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3054
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3148
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3209
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3231
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
