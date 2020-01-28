USD/CAD flat-lined below 1.3200 mark, moves little post-US data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD consolidated the recent gains to multi-week tops.
  • Mixed US Durable Goods Orders failed to provide any impetus.
  • Recovering oil prices further collaborated towards capping gains.

The USD/CAD pair remained confined in a narrow trading band below the 1.3200 round-figure mark and moved little post-US macro data.

Data released this Tuesday showed that US Durable Goods Orders recorded a strong 2.4% growth in December, reversing the previous month's awful decline of 2.1% and surpassing even the most optimistic estimates by a big margin.

USD/CAD seemed unaffected by mixed US data

The positive reading, to a larger extent, was negated by the disappointing release of core durable goods orders, which fell 0.1% as against 0.2% rise expected and eventually did little to impress the US dollar bulls or provide any impetus to the major.

Meanwhile, the bid tone surrounding the USD remained unabated in the wake of a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which allowed the US Treasury bond yields to stage a solid intraday recovery from the lowest level in more than three months.

The risk-on mood also helped boost demand for perceived riskier assets, like oil, which underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and turned out to be one of the key factors keeping a lid on any strong gains.

Tuesday's US economic docket also features the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3193
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3188
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3054
Daily SMA50 1.3147
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3233
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.32
Previous Daily Low 1.3148
Previous Weekly High 1.3174
Previous Weekly Low 1.3036
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3168
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3157
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3127
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3105
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3231
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3261

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data

EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data

The EUR/USD pair continues trading just above the 1.1000 level, as US Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4%, largely surpassing the market’s expectations, although core readings plummeted in the red.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD unable to recover, barely above 1.3000

GBP/USD unable to recover, barely above 1.3000

GBP/USD trades a handful of pips above the critical 1.3000 figure as looming BOE and Brexit weigh on market mood while the dollar remains the strongest.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Bitcoin moving on the razor edge

Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs. 

Read more

WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed

WTI in bearish consolidation phase below $53, API data eyed

WTI bears take a breather amid OPEC supply buts extension hopes. Coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on risk, fuel growth concerns. Markets await US weekly API Crude Stock data and virus updates.

Oil News

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidating at lows, bearish

Coronavirus-related fears and upcoming first-tier event keeping investors in cautious mode. US Durable Goods Orders seen posting a tepid advance in December. USD/JPY at risk of resuming its decline once below 108.65.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures