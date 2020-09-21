USD/CAD extends rally to fresh multi-week highs above 1.3300

- USD/CAD is gaining more than 100 pips on Monday.
- US Dollar Index rose to its highest level since August 12.
- WTI is down more than 4% on the day, trading below $39.
The USD/CAD pair broke above 1.3300 on Monday and touched its highest level in six weeks at 1.3321. With the market action turning subdues in the last hour, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.82% on a daily basis at 1.3312.
DXY surges on safe-haven flows
The broad-based USD strength combined with the heavy crude oil selloff on Monday fueled USD/CAD's rally.
The risk-off market mood amid renewed concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases impacting the global economic recovery provided a boost to the safe-haven greenback at the start of the week. After Wall Street's main indexes opened the day deep in the negative territory, the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to its highest level since August 12th at 93.78. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.73% on the day at 93.67, looking to post its biggest daily percentage gain since early June.
On the other hand, the dismal energy demand outlook and reports suggesting that Libya is getting ready to restart oil production caused crude oil prices to fall sharply. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 4.7% on the day at $38.94, not allowing the commodity-sensitive loonie to stage a rebound.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada on Tuesday and investors will be watching FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3316
|Today Daily Change
|0.0111
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|1.3205
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3144
|Daily SMA50
|1.3278
|Daily SMA100
|1.3499
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3209
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3137
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3247
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3128
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.302
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.323
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3301
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh September lows
Risk-aversion is the main theme this Monday, amid resurgent coronavirus cases in the Old Continent and the announcement of new lockdowns. ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.”
GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.2800
The Pound plunged on a dismal market mood, as PM Johnson acknowledged the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. GBP/USD trades at one-week lows around 1.2800.
XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows
Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session.
Bitcoin needs to defend critical support level at $10,600
Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs.
WTI plummets to $39, down more than 4%
Crude oil prices closed the previous week sharply higher but erased a large portion of those gains on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was down 4.2%, the biggest daily percentage decline in nearly two weeks, at $39.15.