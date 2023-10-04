USD/CAD extends its upside above 1.3700 amid the rally of USD, focus on US ADP, Services PMI

- USD/CAD trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.
- A decline in oil prices exerts pressure on the commodity-linked Loonie.
- US JOLTS Job Openings came in above expectations.
- Market players await the Canadian and US employment data due on Friday.
The USD/CAD pair climbs above the 1.3700 mark during the early European session on Wednesday. A rally in the US Dollar (USD) and the upbeat US data are the main drivers for the pair’s uptick. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD relative to a basket of foreign currencies, surges to 107.17, the highest since November last year. USD/CAD currently trades around 1.3715, gaining 0.06% on the day.
Data released on Monday revealed that the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September came in at 47.5 from 48.0 in the previous reading. Additionally, a decline in oil prices dragged the commodity-linked Loonie lower as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US.
On the US Dollar front, the number of job openings for August stood at 9.6M from 8.9M (revised from 8.8M) in the previous reading, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This figure came in better than the expectation of 8.8 million by a wide margin.
Furthermore, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester stated on Tuesday that she is likely to favor an interest rate hike at the next meeting if the current economic situation holds while mentioning that the Fed is likely at or near peak for interest rate target. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he will be patient and there is an urgency for us to do anything more.
The US employment data this week could offer hints about the further monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed). The stronger-than-expected data could lift the Greenback demand and act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on the US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI due on Wednesday. The highlight this week will be the release of Canadian employment data and US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. These events could provide a clear direction to the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3714
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3547
|Daily SMA50
|1.3494
|Daily SMA100
|1.3407
|Daily SMA200
|1.346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3585
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3417
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
