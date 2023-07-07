USD/CAD drops as US/Canada Employment data heavily deviate from consensus

- USD/CAD has dropped sharply to near 1.3320 amid headwinds of upbeat Canadian labor market data and downbeat US NFP.
- Although US Employment numbers missed consensus, a steady pace in wages is sufficient to keep inflation stubborn.
- Upbeat Canadian labor market data has strengthened the chances of one more interest rate hike from the BoC.
The USD/CAD pair demonstrated severe volatile spikes after the release of the labor market data by the United States and Canada. The Loonie asset has slipped to near 1.3320 as the US Employment data has missed estimates while Canada’s labor market outperformed expectations.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that fresh additions of Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in June were 209K while investors were expecting an increase of 225K. In May, fresh payroll additions were 306K. The Unemployment Rate has dropped to 3.6% as expected by the market participants.
No doubt, labor additions failed to match expectations, monthly pace in Average Hourly Earnings was higher than anticipated. Firms' payroll expenditures maintained 0.4% and remained higher than the consensus of 0.3%. Also, Annualized Average Hourly Earnings remained at a steady pace of 4.4%.
Although Employment numbers missed consensus, a steady pace in wages is sufficient to keep inflationary pressures stubborn and might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to push interest rates higher.
On the Canadian Dollar front, employment numbers have soared dramatically. Statistics Canada has reported fresh additions of 59.9K employees vs. the estimates of 20K. In May Canadian laborforce witnessed a lay-off of 17.3K employees. The jobless rate has increased to 5.4% vs. the estimates of 5.3% and the prior release of 5.2%. Upbeat Canadian labor market data has strengthened the chances of one more interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada (BoC). Investors should note that BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has already raised interest rates to 4.75%.
A poll from Reuters showed that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will hike interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5% in July. This would be the last nail in the coffin and after that, the monetary policy would remain stable for a longer period.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3333
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3247
|Daily SMA50
|1.3397
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3373
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3275
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3117
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3585
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3117
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3312
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3436
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains near 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Although Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose less than expected in June, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% and annual wage inflation held steady at 4.4%, helping the USD limit its losses.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2750 as markets assess US labor market data
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 with the immediate reaction to the US jobs data before retreating modestly. Nonfarm Payrolls rose less than expected in June but the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6%. Finally, annual wage inflation was unchanged at 4.4%, allowing the USD to hold its ground.
Gold recovers modestly after US NFP data, trades near $1,920
Gold price climbed toward $1,930 with the immediate reaction to the disappointing NFP reading but struggled to preserve its recovery momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding comfortably above 4%, XAU/USD retreated below $1,920.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO
BABA stock has advanced 3.4% in Friday’s premarket after news emerged in the Asian session that Chinese regulators are close to handing affiliate Ant Group a large fine that will allow it to move on from an era of scrutiny and once again attempt to go public.