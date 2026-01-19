TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CAD declines amid softer Greenback and mixed Canadian CPI data

  • USD/CAD drifts lower as renewed US tariff threats weigh on the Greenback.
  • Canadian CPI delivers mixed signals, with monthly inflation cooling but annual inflation ticking higher.
  • Markets await the BoC Business Outlook Survey due later on Monday and key US data later this week.
USD/CAD declines amid softer Greenback and mixed Canadian CPI data
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, supported by a broadly weaker Greenback, while markets show a muted reaction to the latest Canadian inflation report. At the time of writing, USD/CAD trades around 1.3878, down 0.27% on the day.

Statistics Canada reported that headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell by 0.2% MoM in December, compared with market expectations for a 0.3% decline and a 0.1% increase in November. On a yearly basis, the CPI accelerated to 2.4% in December from 2.2% in November, coming in above market forecasts.

The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) core CPI, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, fell by 0.4% MoM in December, following a 0.1% decline in November. On an annual basis, BoC core CPI eased to 2.8% in December from 2.9% previously.

The mixed CPI data point to cooling monthly price pressure, while annual inflation remains sticky above the BoC’s 2% target. This keeps the BoC in a wait-and-see mode, with policymakers likely to hold interest rates steady in the coming months as they look for clearer signs that inflation is moving sustainably back toward target.

In the United States (US), President Donald Trump renewed tariff threats against multiple European nations over control of Greenland, which is denting demand for the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, edges lower toward the 99.00 handle after easing from over one-month highs near 99.50.

Elsewhere, steady Oil prices offer modest support to the Loonie, given Canada’s status as a major crude exporter. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades around $59.15, up about 0.20% on the day.

Looking ahead, US markets remain closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, leaving investors focused on geopolitical headlines. Attention now turns to the BoC’s Business Outlook Survey, due later in the American session. Later this week, the spotlight shifts to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, GDP (Q3 annualized), and Canadian Retail Sales.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.

Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD now picks up extra pace, climbing past the 1.1640 level, or daily highs, as the US Dollar continues to lose momentum. The move follows fresh tariff threats from President Trump against eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trading conditions are likely to remain thin.

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging modestly above 1.3400 the figure on Monday. The British Pound gathers steam on the back of a weaker Greenback, as markets continue to evaluate President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold drew strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped underpin the yellow metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers