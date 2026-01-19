USD/CAD declines amid softer Greenback and mixed Canadian CPI data

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the front foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, supported by a broadly weaker Greenback, while markets show a muted reaction to the latest Canadian inflation report. At the time of writing, USD/CAD trades around 1.3878, down 0.27% on the day.

Statistics Canada reported that headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell by 0.2% MoM in December, compared with market expectations for a 0.3% decline and a 0.1% increase in November. On a yearly basis, the CPI accelerated to 2.4% in December from 2.2% in November, coming in above market forecasts.

The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) core CPI, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, fell by 0.4% MoM in December, following a 0.1% decline in November. On an annual basis, BoC core CPI eased to 2.8% in December from 2.9% previously.

The mixed CPI data point to cooling monthly price pressure, while annual inflation remains sticky above the BoC’s 2% target. This keeps the BoC in a wait-and-see mode, with policymakers likely to hold interest rates steady in the coming months as they look for clearer signs that inflation is moving sustainably back toward target.

In the United States (US), President Donald Trump renewed tariff threats against multiple European nations over control of Greenland, which is denting demand for the US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, edges lower toward the 99.00 handle after easing from over one-month highs near 99.50.

Elsewhere, steady Oil prices offer modest support to the Loonie, given Canada’s status as a major crude exporter. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trades around $59.15, up about 0.20% on the day.

Looking ahead, US markets remain closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, leaving investors focused on geopolitical headlines. Attention now turns to the BoC’s Business Outlook Survey, due later in the American session. Later this week, the spotlight shifts to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, GDP (Q3 annualized), and Canadian Retail Sales.