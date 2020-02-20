USD/CAD bounces off monthly lows amid broad US dollar strength

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD recovers from the lowest in four weeks.
  • Fresh risk aversion, weak fundamentals elsewhere add strength to the US dollar.
  • A mix of US/Canada data, crude oil moves, as well as headlines from China, can be considered as key catalysts.

USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3235 during the pre-European session on Thursday. The pair recently bounced off the monthly lows as trade sentiment worsened following fresh coronavirus risk. The same pull Canada’s main export, crude oil, from the highest in four weeks.

A new methodology in counting the infected cases of coronavirus surprised market players during the Asian session. However, downbeat comments from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and rating giant S&P weighed on risk-tone off-late.

While portraying the risk-off, the US 10-year treasury yields drop two basis points to 1.55% whereas stocks in Asia have started scaling back the early-day gains.

In addition to the risk-off, the US dollar might also have been cheering a rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and downbeat Unemployment Rate from Australia.

Moving on, traders will observe today’s economic calendar comprising the Canadian New Housing Price Index and ADP Employment Change as well as the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey from the US. Additionally, headlines from China will be the key risk driver and hence are worth following.

Technical Analysis

In addition to 200-day SMA, around 1.3217, a confluence of 100-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from January 07, close to 1.3180, restricts the pair’s near-term declines. However, the pair’s immediate upside is capped by 21-day SMA and an eight-day-old falling trend line, respectively, around 1.3240 and 1.3260.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3234
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.323
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3241
Daily SMA50 1.3145
Daily SMA100 1.318
Daily SMA200 1.3216
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3264
Previous Daily Low 1.3215
Previous Weekly High 1.333
Previous Weekly Low 1.3236
Previous Monthly High 1.3255
Previous Monthly Low 1.29
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3234
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3208
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3187
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3159
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3258
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3307

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD stalls sell-off, six-month-old resistance line to cap any bounce

AUD/USD stalls its bearish momentum over the last hour, having reached a new 11-year low at 0.6630 after an uptick in the Australian Unemployment Rate revived RBA rate cut expectations. The PBOC rate cut also hurt the sentiment around the Aussie. 

USD/JPY: Dip demand powers recovery to 111.50, relief could be short-lived

USD/JPY's recovery from session lows could be short-lived, as the US equity index futures are now flashing red. The pair's retreat from the nine-month high of 111.59 reached during the US trading hours ran out of steam near 111.11 three hours ago. 

PBOC Not nearly enough

Although the LPR came in on expectation, the market was hoping for 4 % on the one-year LPR while pining for a nudge lower five years. The PBoC needs to exceed the market expectations, not hit them in this environment.

Yellow metal hits record high in Euro terms

A combination of gold price rally in the US dollar terms and a sell-off in EUR/USD has pushed the yellow metal to record highs in the single currency terms. XAU/EUR or gold in EUR terms is currently trading at 1,490 per Oz, having hit a lifetime high of 1,494 during the overnight trade.

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

