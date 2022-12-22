USD/CAD holds lower grounds near intraday bottom, prints four-day downtrend.

Cautious optimism, downbeat Treasury yields weigh on US Dollar.

WTI seesaws near 13-day high amid hopes of more demand on winter, travel concerns.

USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 1.3580 during early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Loonie pair drops for the fourth consecutive day while extending the previous day’s downside break of a short-term key support trend line toward another support line.

That said, the quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad US Dollar weakness, as well as firmer prices of WTI crude oil, Canada’s main export item. It should be noted that the mixed prints of Canada inflation data failed to recall USD/CAD buyers the previous day.

US Dollar Index (DXY) drops half a percent to around 103.85 at the latest as the US 10-year Treasury yields remain depressed at around 3.65%, extending the previous day’s pullback from the monthly high.

WTI crude oil prints mild losses as it pares the daily gains around $78.40. Even so, hopes of more energy demand due to fierce winter and more travel forecasts keep the black gold positive on a weekly basis.

On Wednesday, Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.8% YoY in November from 6.9% in October, versus market forecasts of 6.7%. Further, the more important reading of inflation, namely the Core Bank of Canada (BOC) CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained unchanged at 5.8% YoY.

It should be noted that the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) second unscheduled bond-buying joins the cautious optimism in the market, as portrayed by mildly bid stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities, also exert downside pressure on the USD/CAD prices.

Bloomberg cites China’s State Council and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to hint at more positives for the dragon nation and revives the market’s optimism of late. “China’s State Council, People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the country’s top securities regulator jointly conducted a study during last week’s economic policy meeting, aiming to prioritize growth and boost the property market in 2023,” reported Bloomberg.

Alternatively, news suggesting China’s biggest budget deficit on record, for the January-November period, joins the Russia-Ukraine woes to probe the USD/CAD bears.

Looking forward, final prints of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) details for the third quarter (Q3) could entertain traders ahead of Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index for November, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. That said, the US GDP is expected to confirm 2.9% Annualized growth in Q3 while the Core PCE is anticipated to also meet the initial forecasts of 4.6% QoQ during the stated period.

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of the two-week-old ascending trend line, around 1.3630 by the press time, directs USD/CAD bears towards an upward-sloping support line from November 15, close to 1.3540 at the latest.