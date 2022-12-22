- USD/CAD holds lower grounds near intraday bottom, prints four-day downtrend.
- Cautious optimism, downbeat Treasury yields weigh on US Dollar.
- WTI seesaws near 13-day high amid hopes of more demand on winter, travel concerns.
USD/CAD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 1.3580 during early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Loonie pair drops for the fourth consecutive day while extending the previous day’s downside break of a short-term key support trend line toward another support line.
That said, the quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad US Dollar weakness, as well as firmer prices of WTI crude oil, Canada’s main export item. It should be noted that the mixed prints of Canada inflation data failed to recall USD/CAD buyers the previous day.
US Dollar Index (DXY) drops half a percent to around 103.85 at the latest as the US 10-year Treasury yields remain depressed at around 3.65%, extending the previous day’s pullback from the monthly high.
WTI crude oil prints mild losses as it pares the daily gains around $78.40. Even so, hopes of more energy demand due to fierce winter and more travel forecasts keep the black gold positive on a weekly basis.
On Wednesday, Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 6.8% YoY in November from 6.9% in October, versus market forecasts of 6.7%. Further, the more important reading of inflation, namely the Core Bank of Canada (BOC) CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained unchanged at 5.8% YoY.
It should be noted that the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) second unscheduled bond-buying joins the cautious optimism in the market, as portrayed by mildly bid stock futures and Asia-Pacific equities, also exert downside pressure on the USD/CAD prices.
Bloomberg cites China’s State Council and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to hint at more positives for the dragon nation and revives the market’s optimism of late. “China’s State Council, People’s Bank of China (PBoC) and the country’s top securities regulator jointly conducted a study during last week’s economic policy meeting, aiming to prioritize growth and boost the property market in 2023,” reported Bloomberg.
Alternatively, news suggesting China’s biggest budget deficit on record, for the January-November period, joins the Russia-Ukraine woes to probe the USD/CAD bears.
Looking forward, final prints of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) details for the third quarter (Q3) could entertain traders ahead of Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index for November, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. That said, the US GDP is expected to confirm 2.9% Annualized growth in Q3 while the Core PCE is anticipated to also meet the initial forecasts of 4.6% QoQ during the stated period.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the two-week-old ascending trend line, around 1.3630 by the press time, directs USD/CAD bears towards an upward-sloping support line from November 15, close to 1.3540 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3584
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3603
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3562
|Daily SMA50
|1.3552
|Daily SMA100
|1.3392
|Daily SMA200
|1.3086
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3638
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3589
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3705
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3582
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3679
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2100 despite weak UK GDP data
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range above 1.2100 on Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1.9% in the third quarter, compared to market expectation of 2.4%, but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 amid notable US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD is holding the bounce toward 1.0650 in early European trading hours. The US Dollar remains under moderate selling pressure amid a risk-on market profile, as investors cheer a ‘Santa rally’ ahead of a fresh batch of US economic data.
Gold price keeps sight on $1,830 amid a ‘Santa rally’, bull cross Premium
Gold price resumes its uptrend as the US Dollar comes under fresh selling pressure. US Treasury bond yields extend retreat ahead of a fresh batch of United States data. Gold price remains poised to test 1,830 as a ‘Santa rally’ kicks in finally.
Alameda ex-CEO, FTX co-founder plead guilty to fraud charges following extradition of Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX co-founder Gary Wang, has been alleged to create an option in the exchange platform allowing Alameda an unlimited line of credit. Alameda former head, Caroline Ellison, has also been charged with manipulating the price of FTX's native token, FTT.
Stock Market Outlook 2023: Will the bears strike back?
Equity markets suffered a bruising year, crushed under the boot of rising interest rates and fading government spending. This weakness could extend into next year, as US valuations remain expensive by historical standards and leading economic indicators.