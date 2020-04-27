USD/CAD Asia Price Forecast: Greenback on the back foot vs. CAD, trades below 1.4100 figure

USD/CAD starts the week by retreating slightly below the 1.4100 figure.

The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3985 support.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is evolving above its main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting an underlying bullish bias while the spot is currently consolidating the advance made in March.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

USD/CAD is trading under its main SMAs on the four-hour chart while being capped below the 1.4100 level. Bears are maintaining a degree of control and the 1.3985 support level could be challenged in the next sessions with the potential of a breakdown towards the 1.3850 and 1.3800 levels. Resistance can emerge near the 1.4070, 1.1415 and 1.4170 levels.

Resistance: 1.4070, 1.4115, 1.4170

Support: 1.3985, 1.3850, 1.3800

Additional key levels