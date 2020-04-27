USD/CAD Asia Price Forecast: Greenback on the back foot vs. CAD, trades below 1.4100 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD starts the week by retreating slightly below the 1.4100 figure.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3985 support. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is evolving above its main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting an underlying bullish bias while the spot is currently consolidating the advance made in March. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading under its main SMAs on the four-hour chart while being capped below the 1.4100 level. Bears are maintaining a degree of control and the 1.3985 support level could be challenged in the next sessions with the potential of a breakdown towards the 1.3850 and 1.3800 levels. Resistance can emerge near the 1.4070, 1.1415 and 1.4170 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.4070, 1.4115, 1.4170 
Support: 1.3985, 1.3850, 1.3800
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.4037
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 1.4103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4075
Daily SMA50 1.386
Daily SMA100 1.3502
Daily SMA200 1.3366
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4121
Previous Daily Low 1.4024
Previous Weekly High 1.4265
Previous Weekly Low 1.4
Previous Monthly High 1.4668
Previous Monthly Low 1.3315
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4061
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4044
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4179
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4238

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800

EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800

The greenback is firmer against its European rivals, with investors focused on economic re-openings. Critical events later this week likely to keep majors within familiar levels.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns

GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns

GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline. 

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first

Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.

Read more

WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns

WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns

After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.

Oil News

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720

The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction. 

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures