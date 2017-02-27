USD: 102.00 area is key for the medium-term - BBH

Analysts at BBH explained that the Dollar Index held important support before the weekend, allowing it to finish the week on a firm note with a potential hammer candle stick pattern.

Key Quotes

"The 100.40 level is the neckline of a potential double top that within a possible right shoulder of a three-month head and shoulder pattern. It made a low near 100.65 before recovering, which is also just ahead of the 20-day moving average (~100.57). While initial resistance is seen near 101.75, the 102.00 area is key for the medium-term."