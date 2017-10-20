US wrap: DXY rallied against nearly all in the G10 - ANZ

US wrap: DXY rallied against nearly all in the G10 - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ offered a market wrap from the NY closing session.
Key Quotes:
"The market ran with the passage of the 2018 budget, anticipating tax reform getting through Senate.
Passing a budget unlocks reconciliation, which enables the GOP to pass a tax bill with a simple 51- vote majority in the Senate, negating a possible Democratic filibuster. US Treasuries bear steepened, the dollar rallied, equities spiked and commodities were mixed.
US 10 year rose as much as 7bps to 2.38%, while the 2 year climbed 4bps to 1.57%. Yields in Europe also bear steepened, but to a lesser degree.
Yields briefly fell from the highs on news that Yellen was at the Whitehouse; however, after it was reported that it was a routine meeting, yields returned to highs.
The dollar rallied against nearly all in the G10 with CAD underperforming, after CPI disappointed and retail sales collapsed. NZD continued to fall, down 1% to 0.6970. GBP rose 0.2% against the dollar on the second day of a European Union summit.
US equites rallied 0.6%, printing new records yet again. European bourses were largely unchanged. Gold fell back to USD1280/oz driven by the dollar strengthening and oil climbed 0.4%."
