US Treasury yields, S&P 500 Futures pare intraday losses as Biden-Putin summit eyed

- Market sentiment improves as Russia-Ukraine headlines flash positives, inflation woes keep buyers in check.
- Fed policymakers recently stepped back from strong rate hikes.
- US warns over imminent Ukraine invasion by Moscow as Russia and Belarus extend military drills, Putin-Biden summit chattered of late.
- Treasury yields remain pressured after snapping three-week uptrend, stock futures track Wall Street losses amid sluggish week-start.
Although markets are far from optimistic, headlines from France recently improved risk appetite during a sluggish Asian session on Monday.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay depressed around 1.92% whereas the S&P 500 Futures reverse early Asian session losses to +0.05% while taking rounds to 4,340-45 of late.
Having witnessed a downbeat start to the week, market sentiment improves on headlines from AFP suggesting that French President Emanuel Macron proposed a summit of US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The news also mentioned that both the parties have accepted the “principle” of a summit.
However, CNN news questions the market’s optimism by saying, “The White House has not confirmed the prospect of Biden/Putin summit.”
It’s worth noting that, a Reuters’ witness earlier mentioned that an explosion was heard in the center of the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. That said, the US continues to suggest an imminent Russian military attack on Ukraine even as Moscow rejects the claims. Even so, a diplomatic meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is the ray of hope to witness de-escalation of the geopolitical fears.
Elsewhere, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President and FOMC member Charles Evans said on Friday that the current Fed policy had been "wrong-footed" in the face of high inflation, but may not need to become restrictive. On the other hand, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams and the No. 2 official on the Fed’s policy-setting panel mentioned, "I don’t see any compelling argument to taking a big step at the beginning."
Although the yields fail to justify risk-off mood, maybe due to hopes of softer Fed rate hikes, the gold prices manage to cheer the rush to risk-safety and renew an eight-month high above $1,900 at the latest.
Looking forward, US Core PCE inflation data and updates over Russia-Ukraine will be crucial for market sentiment.
Read: US inflation expectations drop to two-week low, focus on Core PCE Price Index
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces-back above 1.1350 as USD slips amid risk-rebound
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1350, staging a solid rebound amid a broad US dollar weakness, as the invasion of Russia on Ukraine appears less likely now after US President Joe Biden accepted a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Eurozone/ US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD bounces-back above 1.1350 as USD slips amid risk-rebound
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1350, staging a solid rebound amid a broad US dollar weakness, as the invasion of Russia on Ukraine appears less likely now after US President Joe Biden accepted a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Eurozone/ US PMIs awaited.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Ukraine and Putin: An expanded perspective
Approximately 80% or 400 million barrels of Ukraine's proven oil reserves and 90% of Natural Gas production is located in Dnieper - Donetsk. This region is also known as Donbass and is located north along the Ukraine, Russia and Belarus border.