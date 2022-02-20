US inflation expectations drop to two-week low, focus on Core PCE Price Index

US inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, add to the market’s anxiety ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index for January.
Read: CPI vs. PCE Price Index – Which is a better measure of inflation in US?
That said, the inflation precursor dropped during the last three days to 2.41% at the latest, testing the lowest levels last seen on February 07. In doing so, the key number fades the rebound from late September levels, triggered on January 20.
The same could have been the reason behind the market’s recently softer bets on the 0.50-0.75% rate hikes during March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
As per the CME FedWatch Tool, there are 78% probabilities for a 0.25-50% rate hike in March versus 22% for a 50-75 basis points (bps) of a lift to the Fed rate. The stated tool previously showed around 0.80% odds for a 0.50% rate hike in March.
It should be noted, however, that Friday’s Core PCE Price Index becomes the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation and may propel the hawkish odds should it manage to cross 4.8% YoY forecasts and 4.9% prior.
Read: The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, Rolls Royce results and more
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.