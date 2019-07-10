US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin urges us firms to seek Huawei exemptions – WSJ

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent days urged U.S. suppliers of Huawei Technologies Co. to seek licenses to resume sales to the blacklisted Chinese firm, according to people familiar with the situation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

