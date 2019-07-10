US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin urges us firms to seek Huawei exemptions – WSJ

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent days urged U.S. suppliers of Huawei Technologies Co. to seek licenses to resume sales to the blacklisted Chinese firm, according to people familiar with the situation, according to the Wall Street Journal.
EUR/USD: Probing confluence of resistance at 1.1265
The US Dollar weakness has pushed EUR higher to 1.1265. That level marks the confluence of the 4-H chart 200- & 50-candle MA and also the trendline connecting May 30 & Jun 18 low.
GBP/USD: Buyers await a break of 9-day old resistance-line to target 200-HMA
Even if the Fed Chairman’s Testimony triggered the GBP/USD pair’s upside, the quote still struggles to clear the 9-day long descending trend-line as it trades near 1.2510 during early Thursday.
USD/JPY slides further on rate cut expectations
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.14, printing fresh lows in Asia as the dollar continues to slide. Powell’s testimony weighed on both US yields and the greenback.
Gold: Bulls can look ahead to the 1440 key resistance
Gold prices have found higher grounds following a drop in the Dollar on expectations of the Fed cutting rates. The DXY index was trading 0.4% lower Wednesday at 97.08.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.