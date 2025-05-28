US suspends exports of jet engine technology and chip software to China - New York Times

The US President Donald Trump's administration has paused some sales to China of critical US technologies, including those related to jet engines, semiconductors, and certain chemicals., per New York Times.
According to two people familiar with the matter, this action is a response to China’s recent restrictions on exports of critical minerals to the US, a decision by Beijing that has threatened to cripple US company supply chains.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.19% higher on the day at 100.08, as of writing.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes weekly low amid trade caution, broad-based USD strength
AUD/USD slides to the 0.6400 neighborhood, or a fresh weekly low during the Asian session on Thursday as US-China trade tensions continue to undermine the Aussie. Apart from this, hawkish FOMC Minutes-inspired strong USD move higher is seen weighing on the currency pair. That said, a positive risk tone helps limit the downside. Traders now look to the Prelim US Q1 GDP for a fresh impetus.
USD/JPY spikes to 146.00, nearly two-week high on Trump's tariff-block news
USD/JPY gains strong positive traction for the fourth straight day and jumps to a nearly two-week high amid news that a federal court blocked Trump's steep trade tariffs. Moreover, hawkish FOMC Minutes lift the USD, while the risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven JPY, providing an additional boost to the major. However, BoJ rate hike bets limit JPY losses and cap the pair.
Gold price dives to over one-week low amid a blowout USD rally and risk-on
Gold price prolongs its weekly downtrend for the fourth straight day and drops to a one-and-a-half-week low during the Asian session as Trump's tariff-block news weighs heavily on traditional safe-haven assets. Adding to this, FOMC Minutes indicated the Fed's wait-and-see approach to further rate cuts, which contributes to the USD's sharp rise and driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could outperform Bitcoin as the top crypto faces diminishing returns
Ethereum (ETH) trades above $2,600 on Wednesday, following predictions that it would eventually outperform Bitcoin (BTC), considering the top crypto potentially faces slower gains due to the impact of diminishing returns on its rising market cap.
Bitcoin hovers above $108,000, but analysts warn against the next BTC drop
Bitcoin hovers above key support at $108,000. Analysts at Bitunix warn that a price crash could occur, citing the potential for a liquidity sweep below this level following last week's large-scale liquidations in BTC derivatives markets.