US stopgap funding bill advances in Senate, final vote expected on Wednesday

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, the US Congress advances over the stopgap funding bill through December 11. While the current reserve will be exhausted by the end of September, policymakers are up for passing the next aid on Wednesday (US Time).
The temporary funding bill is anticipated to not have any extraordinary relief measures and is known to have only an intermediate solution while the policymakers jostle with the big stimulus plan.
Although there are little doubts concerning the passage of the stopgap funding, as the US government won’t prefer stopping their checks, any disturbances may add to the market uncertainty.
Market implications
While global markets are keenly waiting for the US presidential debate, up for crossing wires at 01:00 GMT, the news offers intermediate relief and helps S&P 500 Futures to part ways from mildly offered Wall Street. Though the actual passage of the bill is pending and there are other major issues to take care of, like the Presidential Election and the aid package, which in turn may dim the importance of the news.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs ahead of the US presidential debate
The EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1750 as speculative interest keeps moving away from the greenback. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in Europe and cautious ahead of Trump vs Biden.
AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.7100 ahead of China PMI, US presidential debate
AUD/USD stays on the front foot near one week high of 0.7138, up for third day in a row. US dollar’s heavy drop favors commodities and linked currencies. Market sentiment sours before the presidential debate in America.
XAU/USD is moving in on a familiar structure in the $1,900s
The price of gold is trading on the bid at $1,897.50 and some 0.88% higher on the day as the US dollar crumbles away.
Presidential Debate Preview: Trump may lose due to his own buildup, market implications
The first presidential debate is set to shake up the elections campaign. President Trump's playing down of challenger Biden's skills may turn into a double-edged sword. Markets will move on implications for a new fiscal relief package.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.