US stocks: Mixed performance amid earnings reports – HSBC

US stock indices ended mixed on Tuesday as corporate earnings reports varied. The S&P 500 rose by 0.4%, driven by technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.8%. The Treasury yield curve steepened as investors reacted to weak consumer confidence readings, HSBC notes.

US stock indices show mixed results

"The US Treasury yield curve steepened ahead of the Fed policy decision, as investors weighed weak US consumer confidence readings. 10-year yields climbed 3bp to 4.24%, while 2-year yields fell 2bp to 3.57%."

"European stocks mostly rose on Tuesday on positive corporate results. The Euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.6%. While the German DAX was down 0.2%, the French CAC added 0.3%. In the UK, the FTSE 100 ended 0.6% higher."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)