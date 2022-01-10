ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies.
00:00 Amazon (AMZN).
05:39 Alphabet (GOOGL).
10:27 Apple (AAPL).
17:27 Square (SQ).
20:07 Meta Platforms (META).
24:04 Tesla (TSLA).
30:26 Microsoft (MSFT).
40:16 Thanks for watching!
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Meta Platforms META, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below:
Stock strategies and analysis overview: Cover Short Trades, waiting for wave ii) rally to form.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave Wave (ii) of y) of Y of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave ii) of C of (4).
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave Wave (4).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave ii) of C of (4).
Square SQ Elliott Wave v) of C of (4).
Facebook FB Metaverse Elliott Wave (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave ii) of C of (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the defensive mode above 1.1300
EUR/USD consolidates Monday’s losses above 1.1300 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The major currency pair keeps the corrective pullback from an upward sloping support line from November 24 and the 200-SMA.
GBP/USD fails to break the 1.3600 figure as sellers emerge, pushing the pair towards 1.3570s
On Monday, US central bank’s rising rates expectations and omicron woes dampened the market sentiment, boosting the safe-haven peers like the greenback and the Japanese yen, the strongest currencies of the G8. That said, the British pound retreats from daily highs and turns into negative territory, down some 0.12% in the North American session, trading at 1.3579 at the time of writing.
Gold: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides
Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. The bright metal peaked at 1,802.32, giving up ahead of the US opening as demand for the American currency picked up. Market players are waiting for an update on US inflation.
Axie Infinity could drop a further 36% if AXS fails to hold $70
Axie Infinity price continues to drift lower as profit-taking continues within the metaverse and gaming token space. Additionally, broader cryptocurrency market fears, uncertainties, and doubts weigh in on near-term price action.
Supply side disruption, some hopeful signs
The current business cycle is atypical and this influences the analytical approach, with a focus on the supply side and whether it will be able to meet the level of demand in the economy, rather than on the demand side.