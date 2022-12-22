The Senate has approved a $1.7 trillion government funding bill and the legislation is on the way to the House, ahead of the Friday night deadline to avert a partial federal government shutdown.
The final vote was 68 in favour and 29 opposed and if the House passes the bill, it will represent a significant bipartisan win for President Joe Biden. If the House were to fail to advance this bill, it is likely that this will be moved to the new year when Republicans will control the House.
