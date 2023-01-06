“This is a pretty down-beat report on services activity to end 2022. We try not to put too much weight on any one-month release, but the rapid deterioration in key components isn't good news. In some ways this is the economic direction the Fed is aiming for, to slow the economy without crushing the labor market.”

“The contractionary reading on the employment component seems at odds with the 223K workers that employers reported adding during December (see in this morning's nonfarm payroll release). But the sub-50 reading (49.8) here needn't imply layoffs so much as difficulty finding people.”

“One unsettling takeaway from today's services ISM report is that the service economy is joining the manufacturing side of the economy in contraction. The headline services ISM came in at 49.6, down 6.9 points. Setting aside the pandemic-induced drop, that ties the biggest monthly decline since the financial crisis in November 2008.”

The ISM Service PMI for December released on Friday came in below expectations and triggered fears about a hard landing of the economy. Analysts at Wells Fargo forecast a recession is coming but they point out that this report does not market the start of it.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.