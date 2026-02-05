US President Donald Trump says Warsh would’ve lost Fed if he pledged rate hike

US President Donald Trump said that he would have passed on Kevin Warsh as his nominee to lead the Federal Reserve (Fed) if Warsh had expressed a desire to hike interest rates, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Trump further stated that there was “not much” doubt the US central bank would lower rates because “we’re way high in interest,” but now “we’re a rich country again.”

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 97.65, up 0.04% on the day.