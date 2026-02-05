The NZD/USD pair trades on a softer note near 0.5980 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges lower against the Greenback amid rising Unemployment Rates in New Zealand. Federal Reserve (Fed) Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak later on Thursday.

Statistics New Zealand revealed on Wednesday that the country’s Unemployment Rate climbed to 5.4% in the December 2025 quarter, up from 5.3% in the previous September quarter. This figure came in worse than the estimations of 5.3% and registered the highest jobless rate since late 2015.

The report reinforces the case for continued monetary easing from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which dragged the Kiwi lower against the US Dollar (USD). Swaps markets are now pricing in over a 60% probability of a rate reduction by the May policy meeting.

A renewed Greenback demand driven by shifting expectations for Fed policy could create a headwind for the pair. US President Donald Trump on Friday nominated Governor Kevin Warsh to serve as the next Fed Chairman. Traders anticipate a slower pace of interest rate cuts under his tenure and a focus on shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

However, uncertainty and concerns about the Fed’s independence remain following Trump’s latest comments. Trump said earlier on Thursday that he would have passed on Kevin Warsh as his nominee to lead the Fed if Warsh had expressed a desire to hike interest rates, prt Bloomberg.