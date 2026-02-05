USD/CAD rises toward 1.3700 as pace for potential Fed rate cuts slows

USD/CAD extends its gains for the second successive session, trading around 1.3680 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair is supported by a firmer US Dollar (USD) as markets price in a slower pace of potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said she would not back another cut without clearer evidence that inflation is easing, stressing greater concern over stalled disinflation than labor market weakness.

Investors also weighed the implications of Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed chair, citing his preference for a smaller balance sheet and a less aggressive approach to rate reductions. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he would not have nominated Warsh if he favored rate hikes. Trump further stated that there was “not much” doubt the US central bank would lower rates because “we’re way high in interest,” but now “we’re a rich country again.”

The USD/CAD pair appreciates as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggles as Oil prices decline by over 0.5% after two days of gains. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price slipped after Tehran confirmed talks with Washington this week, easing fears of supply disruptions from a wider conflict. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said discussions will be held in Oman on Friday, while a White House official confirmed plans to engage Iran on a potential nuclear deal.