Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades near $77.00 after plunging over 10%

Silver price (XAG/USD) plunged over 10% after two days of gains, trading around $77.00 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Thursday. Silver prices fall as precious metals face renewed selling pressure and increased volatility.

Dollar-denominated precious metals, including Silver lose ground amid a stronger US Dollar (USD), fueled by hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and expectations of a slower pace of US rate cuts.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said she would not back another cut without clearer evidence that inflation is easing, stressing greater concern over stalled disinflation than labor market weakness.

Investors also weighed the implications of Kevin Warsh’s nomination as Fed chair, citing his preference for a smaller balance sheet and a less aggressive approach to rate reductions. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he would not have nominated Warsh if he favored rate hikes. Trump further stated that there was “not much” doubt the US central bank would lower rates because “we’re way high in interest,” but now “we’re a rich country again.”

The safe-haven demand for Silver fades amid geopolitical tensions, which eased after the US and Iran are set to hold a new round of talks on Friday, though the agenda remains unclear. Tehran aims to limit discussions to its nuclear program, while Washington wants to include ballistic missiles, regional militant support, and human rights concerns.