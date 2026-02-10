US President Donald Trump says rate cuts would solve US debt
In a pre-taped interview with Fox Business, US President Donald Trump made a variety of statements, including his belief that a two-percentage-point drop in interest rates would wipe out the US national deficit.
Key Trump quotes
I think 2026 is going to be great.
Stock market gains are good.
We've had a very good run. I want to keep it going.
The stock market should go up on good news.
I think Warsh agrees with what I'm saying. He will be a real influencer.
The US should have the lowest interest rates in the world.
We should be 2 interest rate points lower right now.
Interest rates should be lower.
Every point is $600 billion.
If we went down two points, we don't have a deficit anymore... and that's without cutting.
Employment numbers remain good after government job cuts.
Iran wants to make a deal. It would be foolish if they didn't.
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.