US President Biden: This deal is good news for the American people

US President Joe Biden tries to push back doubt about the recently agreed US debt ceiling extension during a press conference on late Sunday, early Monday in Asia, as he announces the progress in the talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Also read: US President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy agree on tentative debt ceiling deal but the default still looms
Key comments
Just spoke with Speaker McCarthy, have reached bipartisan budget agreement that ready to move to Congress.
Agreement protects key priorities that congressional democrats and Biden have fought for.
Strongly urges both chambers to pass the agreement.
Did not make compromise on debt ceiling, made compromise on budget.
People will find he didn't make too many concessions.
Would cause more controversy getting rid of the debt limit.
I believe McCarthy negotiated in good faith.
I expect McCarthy has the votes.
Market reaction
The news allows the US Dollar to remain firmer despite the late Friday’s corrective bounce and initial solution to the default problem. With this, the EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0700 at the latest, falling towards the 10-week low marked the previous day.
Also read: EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0700 despite initial US debt ceiling deal, US NFP, Eurozone inflation eyed
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovery eyes 0.6550 on mild appreciation to US debt ceiling deal
AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound from the yearly low, as it justifies the market’s cautious optimism amid holidays in multiple bourses on Monday. The hopes of avoiding the catastrophic US default recently put a floor under the risk-barometer to the Aussie.
EUR/USD volatile action looks likely as US debt-ceiling raise proposal approved
The EUR/USD pair is showing a back-and-forth action above the round-level support of 1.0700 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to remain in action as the proposal of raising the $31.4 trillion US borrowing limit has been approved for two years.
Gold bears approach $1,930 support on US debt ceiling extension, NFP eyed
Gold takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,941 as it fails to cheer the United States policymakers’ initial agreement to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default on early Monday. The XAU/USD takes clues from the uncertainty surrounding the deal’s passage through the US Congress, as well as the hawkish Fed concerns.
Ethereum worth $7.5M stolen in Arbitrum-based Jimbos Protocol exploit
Ethereum (ETH) worth around $7.54 million has been stolen after a hacker exploited the Arbitrum-based Jimbos protocol 20 days after its launch. Reportedly, the attacker took advantage of the lack of slippage control over tokens to grab the loot.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls eyed as Dollar rides Fed bets
With investors flirting with the idea of one final Fed rate increase this summer and the dollar making a comeback, there will be increased emphasis on the next round of US employment data on Friday.