US Pres. Trump’s “secret” agreement “leaked”, reveals a concession for Mexico

- Initial 45 days to come up with a plan on border security approved by the Mexican government.
- Another 45-day grace period if the US feels uncomfortable with the deal.
The US President Donald Trump’s recent tweets concerning the “secret” deal with Mexico is no more a secret. While waving a one-page deal to media at the White House lawns, President Trump knew less that the sources could leak his agreement, or he might intend it.
Contrary to Mexico’s foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard’s comments of no secret deal with the US, as reported by New York Times, Jabin Botsford, Staff Photographer at The Washington Post, and VICE news, gave details of the deal waved at them recently.
The crux of the deal is that Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will enter into force within 45 days.
It was also mentioned in the letter that if the US determines, at its discretion and under consultation with Mexico, after 45 calendar days from the date of the issuance of the Joint Declaration, that the measures adopted by the Government of Mexico pursuant to the Joint Declaration have not been sufficiently achieved results in addressing the flow of migrants to the southern border of the United States, the government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement enter into force within 45 days.
Hence, effectively Mexico is given around the 90-days period to stem the flow of migrants to the U.S. border.
The USD/MXN pair cared little about the news as it trades near 19.1266 during early Wednesday.
