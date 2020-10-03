US Pres. Trump to work from hospital for next few days, no transfer of power

After moving into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Friday, US President Donald Trump is said to spend the next few days in the hospital as a precautionary measure, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Saturday.
McEnany said Trump’s symptoms are mild and that he would continue to work from a special suite at the military hospital in Maryland.
“We’re just trying to make sure that he takes it easy but he’s hard at work and will continue to,” McEnany told Fox News.
Meanwhile, Trump’s election campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19.
Calming fears over the uncertain US political climate, especially with just 31 days to for the Presidential election, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “there will be no transfer of power from Trump to Vice President Mike Pence while the President is in the hospital.”
White House doctor Sean Conley said late on Friday that Trump was doing very well, did not need supplemental oxygen, and had received the first dose of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc, per Reuters.
In a tweet, early Friday, President Trump announced that he and the first lady Melania were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The anxiety over Trump’s virus contraction translated into a risk-off action in the global markets, as investors shrugged-off the optimism over a likely US fiscal stimulus deal.
Further developments concerning Trump’s health condition will be closely eyed during the weekend for fresh cues ahead of the weekly opening.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.17 after mixed NFP, Trump's coroanvirus news
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 661,000, below estimates, but the jobless rate dropped to 7.9%. Madrid is going into lockdown eurozone inflation missed estimates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar. US Non-Farm Payrolls are mixed.
Gold flat-lined above $1900 mark, unaffected by mixed US jobs report
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, above the $1900 mark post-NFP.
Breaking: US President Trump hospitalized
US President Trump has been taken to the Walter Reed Military Medical Center, according to several news feeds. After early tweeting that he and wife Melania contracted COVID-19, the US President was reported to have "mild symptoms."
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.