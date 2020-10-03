US Pres. Trump to work from hospital for next few days, no transfer of power

After moving into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Friday, US President Donald Trump is said to spend the next few days in the hospital as a precautionary measure, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement on Saturday.

McEnany said Trump’s symptoms are mild and that he would continue to work from a special suite at the military hospital in Maryland.

“We’re just trying to make sure that he takes it easy but he’s hard at work and will continue to,” McEnany told Fox News.

Meanwhile, Trump’s election campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19.

Calming fears over the uncertain US political climate, especially with just 31 days to for the Presidential election, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “there will be no transfer of power from Trump to Vice President Mike Pence while the President is in the hospital.”

White House doctor Sean Conley said late on Friday that Trump was doing very well, did not need supplemental oxygen, and had received the first dose of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc, per Reuters.

In a tweet, early Friday, President Trump announced that he and the first lady Melania were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The anxiety over Trump’s virus contraction translated into a risk-off action in the global markets, as investors shrugged-off the optimism over a likely US fiscal stimulus deal.

Further developments concerning Trump’s health condition will be closely eyed during the weekend for fresh cues ahead of the weekly opening.